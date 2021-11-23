IWS calls for watercolor artists

By Azernews

International Watercolor Society (IWS) calls for talented artists to share their art pieces.

In honor of its10th anniversary, IWS has announced the acceptance of paintings for the upcoming exhibition.

The event is co-organized by IWS Azerbaijan and Khatai Art Center with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and State Art Gallery.

The exhibition will take place in Baku on January 23, 2022. Several paintings (their photos) can be presented to the exhibition, of which one or two will be selected by the artistic council of the project.

The last date for registration is December 30th. Selected works should be submitted to the organizers by January 20.

The exhibition will be held at the Khatai Arts Center in Baku. The participants will be awarded with valuable prizes and certificates. Moreover, some of the best paintings will be included in the electronic catalog.

For more information, please visit IWS's Facebook

Founded in 2012, the International Watercolor Society has successfully integrated more than 100 branches worldwide.

Through its activities centered on watercolor promotion, the society aims to promote brotherhood and peace. It also focuses on helping IWS branches develop affordable strategies for promoting art and watercolor in their own countries.