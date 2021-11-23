Baku holds briefing ahead Nizami Ganjavi Forum

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Nizami Ganjavi Forum is fast approaching. The forum "Nizami Ganjavi Intercultural Bridge" will be held in Baku on November 24-26.

Over 40 scientists and experts from 15 countries are expected to join the forum to be held as part of Nizami Week.

Speaking at the press-conference, First Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev stressed the importance of the event in promoting Nizami Ganjavi's legacy.

The Minister pointed out that the forum will discuss the poet's influence on the formation of public attitudes and literature in different countries.

Elnur Aliyev noted that the forum will gather prominent statesmen, scientists, representatives of the international organizations and the diplomatic corps. Among the guests are the Culture Minister of Turkey and Uzbekistan.

The forum will feature panel discussions on the topics "The influence of Nizami's work on the political and social traditions of the medieval East", "Nizami Ganjavi: a view of the modern world" and others", etc.

Within the forum, it is also planned to organize a wide range of events, including book presentations, bilateral meetings and much more.

Nizami Ganjavi is considered one of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry.

The poet wrote lyrical poems, including gasidas, ghazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages.

Rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history.

The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.