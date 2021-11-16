Young talents to perform in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Youth support project will celebrate its 5th anniversary on November 23.

Laureates of republican and international competitions Osman Mustafazade, Ozjan Jabbari, Jamal Abdinzade, Zumrud Alizade, Asim Rzazade, Huseyn Nagiyev,Vagif Gurbanov, Jalala Ismayilzade, Ali Muradov, Teymur Kazimov, Nadir Guliyev and others will perform at the concert.

Young musicians will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of the Orkhan Gashimov.

The evening will feature works by famous composers, as well as a work written by a young author Yusif Abbasov and Lala Ahmadova.

The audience will also be pleased with their performance by the Lumineux vocal ensemble.

Initiated by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, "Youth Support" project aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzade, project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

"Youth Support" project addresses the wide audience with different tastes.

A series concerts organized within the project have been always met with great public interest.