EU4Culture awards grants to Azerbaijan's cities

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's cities have won a grant (€ 30, 000) for a cultural development strategy.

Shaki, Khirdalan and Lankaran are among the winners of the competition held within EU4Culture project, Trend Life reported.

The project targets the cultural and creative sector in the Eastern Partnership countries, aiming to support the development of culture as an engine for growth and social development across the region. It makes particular focus on non-capital cities and towns of the Eastern Partnership countries.

The EU4Culture is implemented by the Goethe-Institut (lead), the Danish Culture Institute, the Czech Centres and the Institut Français in Georgia.

In general, 70 cities from 5 countries participating in the EU Eastern Partnership program took part in the competition.

Speaking about the project, the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko stressed the importance of the cultural heritage and its protection. He also noted the significance of cultural partnership adding that cultural issues are important in the context of the EU agenda.

In their remarks, the head of the Culture Ministry`s Creativity and Digital Development Department Ramil Abbakirov and the head of the State Tourism Agency`s Tourism Policy and Strategy Department Magomed Muradov highlighted the country`s tourism potential, cultural sphere anand ongoing projects in this direction.

Further, the certificates for grants were handed to the representatives of Shaki, Khirdalan and Lankaran.

In final stage, one of these cities will receive a grant of up to € 300, 000 for the implementation of its strategy.