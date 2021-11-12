Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque. Religious site in Shusha

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque is regarded as one of the finest religious monuments in Shusha.

The mosque was built by order of Karabakh ruler Ibrahim Khalil Khan in 1763-1769. However, the construction was stopped for a long time.

It was then restarted and completed in 1883–1885 by architect Karbalayi Safikhan Karabakhi ordered by Govhar Agha, daughter of Ibrahim Khalil Khan.

The Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque has two cylindric minarets. The balconies used to host women's premises of the prayer hall.

The religious site was constructed out of stone while the two minarets are made of bricks. Its minarets have cylindric forms with horizontal belts with each section laid in distinguishing brick patterns.

The mosque stopped functioning after the Armenian occupation.

The interior of the mosque was destroyed, the decor of the minarets was damaged. The covering and other architectural elements were destroyed as well.

After the end of the Armenian occupation, restoration work has started at the mosque.

Stones in the walls of the mosque are put in accordance with the original project.