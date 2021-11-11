BMA enhances dialogue between Eastern and Western musical cultures

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Music Academy has hosted an International Scientific-Practical conference "Dialogue between Eastern and Western Musical Cultures".

More than 100 renowned scientists, head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Baku Irek Zinnurov and many others took part in the conference held both virtually and face-to-face, Trend Life reported.

Rector of Baku Music Academy (BMA), People's Artist Farhad Badalbeyli, Rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory (ANC) People's Artist Siyavush Karimi and Vice-Rector of the ANC's Scientific and Creative Work Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Honored Art Worker Lala Huseynova addressed the conference which marks BMA's centenary

Professor of the Moscow Conservatory, Doctor of Art History Konstantin Zenkin, professor of the Art History and Music Theory Department at Tajik State Institute of Culture and Arts Ulmasov Firuz and director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center of the International Israel-Azerbaijan Association "AzIz" Yegana Salman congratulated the Baku Music Academy on 100th anniversary.

The opening ceremony ended with a small concert, which featured works of world and Azerbaijani classics, as well as folk music performed by BMA's teachers and students.