Festival of Short Performances wraps up

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, the 4.4 Festival of Short Performances has been held in Baku.

The event was co-organized by the Culture Ministry and Teatro.az with the support of the State Academic Musical Theater and the International Union of Theater Critics.

Theater teams from Baku and the country's regions, including 1 state, 6 private and 5 independent theaters took part in the festival.

The main goal of the festival was to increase the number of dramatic performances reflecting the courage and heroism of the Azerbaijani soldiers. It was also focused on reviving the work theaters which were previously suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

First Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev and project manager Vidadi Gafarov stressed the festival's role in patriotic education and revealing new talents. The guests were presented with a video overview of the festival events, performances and panel discussions.

The awarding ceremony was attended by the director of the State Academic Musical Theater, Honored Art Worker Aligismet Lalayev, festival's director Elchin Jafarov and jury members, including Honored Art Workers Israfil Israfilov ( jury chairman), Aydin Kazimzade, Mehriban Alakbarzade, Ali Amirli and People's Artist Parviz Mammadrzayev.

ESA Inclusive Theater won the first place for the play "Neighbor". The play was presented to the audience.

The second place went to the State Academic Musical Theater for the play "44", while the Lankaran State Drama Theater ranked third for its work "The Last Meeting". The winners were awarded with a cash prize.

The evening was staged by the chief director of the State Academic Musical Theater Javid Imamverdiyev.