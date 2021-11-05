Don't miss unforgettable show of magicians

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio invites you to enjoy unforgettable show of magicians on December 19.

"Parade of Illusionists" will immerse the audience in a wonderful world of magic.

Miracles will happen not only on stage, but also in the auditorium.

Tricks and illusion numbers will be shown by the country's best illusionists.

The audience is waiting for a fascinating show full of surprises.

Only those who have COVID passport or immunity certificate can attend the show.