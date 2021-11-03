Baku Music Academy holds conference on jazz music

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Music Academy (BMA) has hosted a scientific-creative conference within Jazzery Voices project.

Rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Farhad Badalbeyli greeted the conference participants, Azertag reported.

The musicologist Natavan Huseynova (the Netherlands) and jazz musician Irina Ebralidze (Georgia) joined the meeting virtually.

Badalbeyli praised the Jazzery Voices project, noting the latest achievements of acclaimed jazz musicians Emin Afrasiyab, Isfar Sarabski, Etibar Asadli and others.

Irina Ebralidze discussed some aspects of the jazz vocal studies, while Natavan Huseynova provided insight into the Azerbaijani jazz in the first half of the twentieth century.

Next, professor of the Baku Music Academy Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Lala Rzayeva made a report on "Jazz Pianism", while Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Aybaniz Novrasli discussed Azerbaijan ethno-jazz trends.

Musicologist, publicist, actress Fariza Babayeva made report on the issues of Azerbaijani jazz art, postgraduate of the Baku Music Academy Jamila Amirova spoke about modern Azerbaijani jazz pianists, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, jazz researcher Turan Mammadliyeva touched upon some issues of jazz management in Azerbaijan.

The conference was followed by the performance of laureate of international jazz festivals Elbay Mammadzade. The musician performed a music piece "Illustration".

Notably, Jazzery Voices project features concerts of professional and young jazz musicians, conference, research seminar, master classes and much more.

Initiated by the Culture Ministry, the large-scale project is timed to the 100th centenary of the Baku Music Academy.

For many years, BMA has successfully promoted Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage. Since its establishment, Baku Music Academy has trained many generations of world-famous musicians.

With a rich history spanning 100 years, Baku Music Academy offers a high-quality education for many young talents.

Since 1991, eminent pianist and composer Farhad Badalbeyli has been the rector of the Baku Music Academy.

The Academy also holds a number of concerts with participation of world-famous musicians.

Meanwhile, the final concert "Jazz says Victory" will be held at the International Mugham Center on November 6.