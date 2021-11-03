Georgian musician gives master class for young talents

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Georgian musician has given a master class on jazz for Azerbaijani students.

Lecturer at Pop-jazz Faculty of Tbilisi State University Irina Ebralidze shared her knowledge and jazz music secrets with young talents who study at Baku Music Academy (BMA), National Conservatory, the State University of Culture and Arts and Sumgayit Music College.

The master class was held virtually as part of the Jazzery Voices project.

Initiated by the Culture Ministry, the project includes concerts of professional and young jazz musicians, an international scientific-creative conference on "Issues related to jazz art in Azerbaijan", a master class on jazz vocal performance and a research seminar.

The Jazzery Voices project will end on November 6 at the International Mugham Center with a gala concert titled "Jazz says Victory".

At the online meeting, associate professor of the BMA's Theory Department of BMA, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism Turan Mamedaliyeva spoke about Jazzery Voices, which is aimed at discovering talented youth and creative growth.

Irina Ebralidze praised the talents of the Azerbaijani students and pointed out the skills that still need to be worked on.

The master class was accompanied by the laureate of international jazz festivals Afgan Rasul. The event aroused great interest among students.