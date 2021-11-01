Isfar Sarabski gives concert in Belgium

By Azernews

Azerbaijan's acclaimed pianist, Honorary Artist Isfar Sarabski has gave a concert in Brussels, Belgium.

The concert "Victory" was dedicated to November 8 - Azerbaijan's Victory Day in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The event was co-organized by the House of Azerbaijan in Belgium and the Federation of Azerbaijanis of Belgium with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Nearly 300 guests, including representatives of the European Commission, members of local community and Azerbaijani diaspora attended the concert.

Isfar Sarabski was accompanied by Moscow-based musicians Sasha Mashin (drums) and Makar Novikov (bass).

The musicians were incredible. Each performance was greeted by loud applause from the audience.

The concert program also featured a photo exhibition dedicated to the Victory Day.

Isfar Rzayev, better known as Isfar Sarabski, is the great-grandson of opera singer Huseyngulu Sarabski. His musical talent manifested itself at an early age.

Musician began playing the piano at the age of seven. Sarabski studied classic piano for eleven years at the Bulbul Music School. After that, he continued his education at the Baku Music Academy.

He completed his studies at the Academy in 2011, graduating as a classical concert pianist. In the same year the pianist received a scholarship from the Berklee Music College, Boston, and the U.S.

After that, the musician formed the Isfar Sarabski Trio with Moscow-based musicians Alexander Mashin (drums) and Makar Novikov (bass). The trio has performed in many festivals and concert venues across North America and Europe.

Azerbaijan's young virtuoso has performed in the most prestigious concert halls, including the Royal Albert Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall, the Miles Davis Hall, the Vibrato Jazz Club, Jazz Club Ronnie Scott's, the Zinco Jazz Club, the Konzerthaus, Asphalt Jazz Club, Duc des Lombards Jazz Club, Porgy & Bess Jazz Club, Bird’s Eye Jazz Club and the Apollo Theater.