State Musical Theater gets ready for Victory Day

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The First Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev has visited the State Academic Musical Theater.

During his visit, Elnur Aliyev was informed about the theater's activities.

The First Deputy Minister of Culture spoke about the theater's preparations for Azerbaijan's Victory Day in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The meeting also discussed the presentation of patriotic theater productions both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

Speaking at the meeting, director of the Academic Musical Theater, Honored Art Worker, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Aligismat Lalayev, People's Artists Afag Bashirgizi, Fatma Mahmudova, Honored Artist Akbar Alizadeh expressed their views on a number of issues.

Elnur Aliyev also highlighted the celebration of the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" in Azerbaijan and far beyond its borders.

Notably, President Ilham Aliyev declared this year the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" in Azerbaijan, taking into account the exceptional importance of the poet's legacy.

The poet's 880th anniversary is celebrated in the country with a series of events.

Furthermore, Elnur Aliyev watched the rehearsals of the play "Until One Breath" directed by Samir Gulamov.

Meanwhile, the State Musical Theater is getting ready for the 112th season.

The theater will please the audience with Uzeyir Hajibayli's comedy "If Not That One, Then This One" on October 30.

"If Not That One, Then This One" is a 1910 operetta in four acts that reflects social and everyday life relations in pre-revolutionary Azerbaijan.

The musical comedy has been shown for many years by various directors not only in Azerbaijan, but also in many theaters around the world.