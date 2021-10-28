Azerbaijan, Croatia to expand cultural partnership

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov has arrived in Croatia to attend a meeting of the joint commission for economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia.

As part of his visit, Anar Karimov has met with Croatian Culture and Media Minister Nina Obuljen Korzinek to discuss prospects of cooperation.

Speaking about partnership with Azerbaijan, Nina Obuljen Korzinek stressed that Croatia attaches great importance to the bilateral cooperation.

The Croatian Culture Minister expressed her readiness to share with Azerbaijan the basic principles of the audiovisual sector, which is considered one of the most important areas of development in Croatia.

She stressed the importance of diversifying the book industry, inter-publishing cooperation with Azerbaijan, as well as strengthening the field of translation.

The Croatian Culture Minister also expressed readiness to share the experience of Croatian specialists in the restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, Nina Obuljen Korzinek spoke about her participation in the events held within the Baku Process platform initiated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in 2008.

In turn, Anar Karimov stressed that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia continues successfully in many areas, and praised mutual support and cultural partnership in international organizations.

He praised Croatia's support for Azerbaijan in demining and reconstruction of the liberated territories.

It was noted that the two countries will continue to work closely on a number of projects in the field of energy and IT in near future.

Speaking about the need to expand cooperation between cultural institutions, Anar Karimov expressed confidence that the ties between the national libraries and state museums of the two countries will expand as well.

The importance of benefiting from Croatia's experience in the field of cultural heritage protection was also noted.

Anar Karimov pointed out that the Culture Ministry has done a number of important measures to strengthen and develop cultural policy based on world experience and stressed the importance of Azerbaijani-Croatian cooperation in this area.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the Croatian Culture Minister's participation in the call for a global campaign "Peace4Culture" initiated by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

The meeting continued with a number of important discussions of mutual interest.