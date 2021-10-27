Landscape artist whose art touches depths of soul

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's prominent artist Sattar Bahlulzade is considered to be the founder of Azerbaijani impressionism. He is also known for his stunning landscape paintings depicting the country's nature.

Sattar Bahlulzade spent most of his life visiting the country's most beautiful parts like Shahdagh, Goygol, Kur valleys and many other places.

Each of his works is filled with captivating charm and touches to the depths of his soul.

"For me, realism is freedom of imagination, the ability to extend my experiences on the canvas. It is important for me to express the truth of life in all ways. But realism is not only a technique, it is also the breadth of the artist's heart, the generosity of his nature," the artist once said.

Having a great desire to create, in 1927, Sattar Bahlulzade entered the Azerbaijan Art College, where he received his primary professional art education.

At the technical school, he was a student of the eminent artist Azim Azimzade. In 1931, Sattar started working with Azimzade in the Communist newspaper.

To continue his studies, Bahlulzade went to Moscow on Azimzade's advice.

In 1933, he entered the Moscow Art Institute at the Faculty of Graphics.

During his summer practice in the Crimea, some of Sattar's sketches were noticed by Russian artist Marc Chagall, who invited Sattar to enter the faculty of painting.

In 1964, Bahlulzade's works were exhibited at the National Gallery in Prague.

After the exhibition, five of the artist's works were selected for the museum's collection.

Sattar donated his paintings to the gallery for free. Foreigners interested in art came to the artist's studio.

One day an Italian decided to buy one of the artist's paintings. Sattar decided to give him a painting, saying that he never gives cheap gifts.

The artist developed his own unique art style which was more surreal and cosmic-in fact. With pastel colors and bold strokes, Bahlulzade made nature look more lively.

"Tears of Kapaz (1965)", "Bank of the Gudyalchay (1953)", "Dream of the Land (1961)", "Evening Above the Caspian Sea (1959)" and "Goygol (1964)" are among his well-known works.

Some of his paintings are kept in museums of Azerbaijan, Russia, Georgia, China, etc.

The artist spent the rest of his life in his native village of Amirjan.

The State Film Fund has recently restored the documentary "Sattar Bahlulzade", which tells about the artist's life and art.

The documentary was filmed by producer Davud Imanov, scriptwriter Azer Abdulla, cameraman - Rafig Guliyev, music director- Javanshir Guliyev. The film was shot in 1989 at the Azerbaijanfilm Studio.