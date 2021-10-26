National artists present their art in Paris

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artists have presented their art works in Art Shopping at Carrousel du Louvre.

Rovshan Nur, Sahib Asadli, Leyla Aliyeva, Farida Musaeva, Nihad Aliyev, Fidan Safarova, Zahra Gafarova, Zahra Mammadzadeh, Arzu Yusifova, Ailin Safarova (Azerbaijan), K. Muzaffer Gencher (Turkey) and Anael Sunny (France), Abdelkrim Benbelkasem (Algeria), Tamara Mindiashvili Adamia (Georgia) displayed their mastepieces at ASMAR Art pavilion.

The exhibition brought together talented artists from Azerbaijan, France, Algeria, Turkey, Georgia and other countries.

ASMAR Art stand aroused great interest among the exhibition visitors.

"The guests were delighted with the color scheme. , Urban motifs painted in the impressionistic manner by the Azerbaijani artist Rovshan Nur charmed the guests of the vernissage. Moreover, the exhibition visitors also joined art discussions with the artists," said Honored Artist Asmar Narimanbayova.

Asmar Narimanbayova was born in a family of eminent artists. Her father Togrul Narimanbayov, was world-famous Azerbaijani artist, while her mother Elmira Huseynova was a sculptor.

Asmar grew up in the atmosphere of love to art, music and literature. She is an artist full of light, wide and enthusiastic soul. While creating works in different styles starting from fauvism to impressionism, then from postimpressionism to cubism and expressionism, the artist has found her individual creative manner of the letter, the original color sensation acting as a composition dominant. She has been characterized for her bold and engaging style.

Colors in her artworks fill the form with dynamics and saturate her canvas with the strong energy. Narimanbayova’s works are displayed in exhibitions, international festivals and symposiums all over the world.