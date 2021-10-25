Cultural figures celebrate Baku Music Academy's centenary

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Music Academy (BMA) marks its centenary on a large scale. Numerous events, including gala concerts, creative evenings are being implemented as part of the celebration.

Another concert has been solemnly held at the State Philharmonic Hall to mark BMA's 100th anniversary.

Opening the event, People's Artist Zahra Guliyeva spoke about the history and the Academy's talented graduates.

In her speech, Zahra Guliyeva highlighted BMA's successful activities and shared its future plans.

Next, rector of the Baku Music Academy Farhad Badalbeyli, Vice-Rector Yegana Akhundova, director of the International Mugham Center Murad Huseynov, Honored Artists Aleksey Miltykh (cellist), the owner of two vocal timbres (countertenor and baritone) Ilham Nazarov and graduate of the Royal Academy of Music Seljan Nasirli took the stage.

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra performed under the baton of the People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov and Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

Overtures from Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera "Koroghlu", maestro Niyazi's "Arzu", Sergei Rachmaninoff's Suite No. 2 in C minor for Two Pianos, Op. 17, Francis Poulenc's Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra, aria from Georg Handel's opera "Rinaldo", Farhad Badalbeyli's s "Ave Maria", Fikrat Amirov's "Azerbaijan Capriccio" sounded within "Meeting - Concert" project.

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.