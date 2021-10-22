Baku to host jazz concerts

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A series of events entitled "Jazzery Voices" will be held in Baku from October 26 to November 6 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Baku Music Academy (BMA).

Initiated by the Culture Ministry, the project will include concerts of professional and young jazz musicians, an international scientific-creative conference on "Issues related to jazz art in Azerbaijan", a master class on jazz vocal performance and a research seminar. Bakustik Jazz, Bakuba Band, Gaya, Baku Brass Big Band, BMA's Lumineux choir and other music bands will perform at the concerts.

The events will take place at the International Mugam Center, Chamber and Organ Music Hall and the Garayev Conference Hall.

The Jazzery Voices project will end on November 6 at the International Mugam Center with a gala concert titled "Jazz says Victory".