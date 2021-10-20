Azerbaijan Culinary Guild to expand int'l partnership

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culinary Guild and Karachi Chefs Association have agreed on holding joint projects aimed at promoting culinary art.

The signing ceremony took place as part of the 1st Karachi International Salonniere 2021 held in Pakistan with the support of World Association of Chefs' Societies, German Consulate General in Karachi, the Norwegian Consulate General in Karachi and the Pakistan Tourism Ministry.

The international competition was held with the participation of more than 200 culinary experts from different countries.

Ilkin Akbarzade was included in the international jury along with representatives from South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Greece and Pakistan.

Akbarzade also held a master class on Azerbaijani national cuisine as part of the event.

Earlier, Azerbaijan Chefs Guild has signed a tripartite memorandum of cooperation with Ukrainian Chefs Guild and Belarusian Chefs Guide.

The memorandum focuses on development of culinary and confectionery art and popularization of traditional cuisine. Multiple culinary projects will be implemented within trial cooperation.

The document was signed at the 3rd Culinary Championship in Ukraine.

In 2019, the Azerbaijan Culinary Guild showed its best at Gastro World Master Chefs International Competition held in Turkey. The national team grabbed four gold, one silver, four bronze medals and Gastro World Master Chefs Cup to the country's medal haul.

Moreover, national pastries enjoyed great success at the World of Food 2019 Culinary Festival held in Abu Dhabi. Chairman of the Azerbaijan Culinary Guild Ilkin Akbarzade delighted sweet lovers with 55 national desserts.