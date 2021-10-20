State Dance Ensemble takes first place at int'l festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The State Dance Ensemble has taken the first place at Brazil World Championship 2021.

Federation of International Dance Festivals was founsed in 2012 in Cheonan, South Korea. The Federation includes dance experts and esembles from around the globe.

The State Dance Ensemble was selected as the winner of the international jury, which included representatives from six countries.

The three-day online competition was attended by 18 dance teams.

Also among the distinguished participants is the team representing the Philippines, to which the audience of the project gave the most votes. The Hungarian dance group Duna Art won the Best Choreography award. A special jury prize went to the ensemble of the University of Guadalajara (Mexico).

Since 1970, Azerbaijan Dance Ensemble promotes Azerbaijan's dance art, beauty and elegance of national dances.

The ensemble constantly participates in state events of Azerbaijan, successfully tours in Russia, CIS countries, USA, Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Israel, India, Nepal, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Brazil, Cuba and many other countries.

The team traditionally represents the culture of their country at international festivals in Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Turkey, Austria, Germany, Egypt, Qatar, China, Japan, Tunisia and other countries.

In 1991, the State Dance Ensemble was awarded the title of Honored Collective of Azerbaijan for its outstanding contribution to the development of national culture. The ensemble's artistic director is People's Artist Rufat Khalilzadeh.

Earlier, the dance team successfully performed at the 35th Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts in Jordan.

The Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts is an annually-held event held in Jerash, Jordan. It is part of the Jordan Festival, that aims to enrich cultural activities in Jordan.

The ensemble performed a suite "My Azerbaijan", dance compositions "Naz Elama", "Ag Chichak", "Qaytagi", "Sari Galin" and "Karabakh Yalli".

Jordanian media called the ensemble's performance one of the most beautiful at the festival.