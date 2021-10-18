Festival of Vocalists: Baku Music Academy marks its 100th anniversary

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Music Academy will host a gala event "100 years of wealth" timed to its 100th anniversary.

The concert was held within the 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists.

The concert program included teachers and students of the Baku Music Academy, including Leyla Bakhishova, Emin Ismayilov, Fidan Mammadzade, Ruslan Persan, Subkhan Rustamov, Lala Ibrahimova and others. The works of Azerbaijani and world classics were performed as part of the festival.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists will last until October 20.

The Festival of Vocalists aims to develop and promote classical music in Azerbaijan. The project also focuses on the formation of good musical taste among young people.

The author of the project idea and artistic director is Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The project is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Palace with the Culture Ministry's support.

During the festival, famous Azerbaijani and foreign vocalists, including young talents, perform masterpieces of the Azerbaijani and world classics, accompanied by the country's leading musical groups.

The Heydar Aliyev Palace, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, the International Mugham Center, the Azerbaijani National Conservatory, Baku Musical Academy, and the Ganja State Philharmonic Society host numerous concerts, master classes, presentations, scientific and practical conferences, and other events.

