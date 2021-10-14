National musicians to perform in Russia

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani musicians will perform at SibJazzFest-2021 in Novosibirsk on October 13-22.

The pianist Riad Mammadov will present his new work on October 16 as part of the festival.

The work "City of Winds" combines modern jazz and Eastern melodies.

Honored artists, mugham singer Ehtiram Huseynov, tar musician Aliagha Sadiyev and naghaea performer Kamran Karimov will take part in the concert.

Riad Mammadov is a pianist, musicologist, jazz and classical music performer. He is considered one of the few professional musicians in the world working in jazz mugham genre.

The musician recorded a solo album with works by Tchaikovsky, Chopin and Debussy, two vinyl records with his own piano pieces and a single "Waiting for Aziza" in jazz mugham style.

In 2014, Riad was appointed special musical advisor for the 1st European Games Ceremonies under musical directors, maestro Teodor Currentzis, Vangelino Currentzis and artistic director Dimitris Papaioannou.

He was a student of such prominent music teachers as V. Merjanov, A. Bonduryanskiy, M. Lidskiy, E. Nazirova, S. Beybutova and others. While studying, Riad became a scholarship holder of the Azerbaijan H. Aliyev Presidential Fund. Upon graduating he was invited as guest artist to the Tchaikovski Opera and Ballet Theatre.

The musician has successfully performed in over 15 countries. She shared the same stage with the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, Gare Garayev State Chamber Orchestra, Canadian Chamber Orchestra, New Munich Orchestra, the State Academic Chamber orchestra of Novosibirsk Philharmonia, headed by famous conductors T. Currentzis, R. Abdullayev, M. Emelyanychev, A. Skoryer, T. Geokchayev, E. Kuliyev and others.

As a pianist he has been a participant of such music festivals as Niagara Music festival (Canada), Diaghilev festival (Russia), Primavera Classica festival (Russia), Music ark project by V. Martinov (Russia), Summer jazz festival in the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, the U. Hajibeyli International festival (Azerbaijan), Caspian Jazz and Blues Festival, International Baku Jazz Festival (Azerbaijan), International music festival in Gabala (Azerbaijan), Electro Jazz Festival in Electrotheatre named after Stanislavsky and others.

His performances have been broadcast on television and radio in Russia, Azerbaijan, Canada, Belgium and the U.S. and other countries.

Moreover, Riad has extensive teaching experience and is an author of a number of scientific articles on classification of genres in Azerbaijan modern music.