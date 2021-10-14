World-famous singer thrills Baku fans

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous singer and composer Brandon Stone has performed in Baku.

The singer delighted the audience with a spectacular concert at Sea Breeze Event Hall. During the concert, he performed both new and old hits.

The concert took place in a beautiful snow-white tent on the picturesque coast of the Caspian Sea.

The high skill of the artist, emotional depth of the singer did not leave anyone indifferent.

The concert program included compositions in Russian, English and Georgian languages, including songs "She", "On the edge of the earth", "With you" and many others.

At the end of the evening, Brandon Stone announced the filming of music video in Baku. This will be the artist's fourth video filmed in Azerbaijan.

Brandon Stone is the author of more than 700 music pieces. He became famous after participating in the singing competition "The Voice Russia".

Brandon Stone is a multitalented singer whose sincerity and emotional performance leaves no one indifferent. Each song plunges listeners into a wonderful world of music.

The musician is a frequent guest at Zhara Music Festival. He also took part in the arrangement of the musical composition "Shusha".

The song was performed by People's Artists Zulfiya Khanbabayeva and Tunzala Aghayeva, Honored Artist Abbas Baghirov and pop singer Khayyam Nisanov. The lyrics to the song were written by Seymur Aslanov.

In 2005, Brandon released his first album in Russia titled "Glance". In the same year, he took 4th place at the New Wave International Contest of Young Pop Singers. From 2005 to 2010, he worked as the festival's music sound producer.

Note that the concert was held in compliance with the rules of the quarantine regime in Azerbaijan.