Baku State Circus publishes book

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku State Circus has published a miniature book timed to its 75th anniversary.

The book covers topics related to the historical stages of the Baku State Circus, Trend Life reported.

The publication contains biographical articles about the leading figures in Azerbaijan's circus art.

The miniature book also provides information on new projects implemented in 2021.

Circus art in Azerbaijan has a rich history. Founded in 1945, Baku State Circus's troupe includes talented actors, gymnasts, animal handlers who perform fascinating tricks.

The building of Baku State Circus is considered the first largest permanent circus in the Middle East.

Moreover, the building of the Great Moscow Circus was designed according to the Baku project, and only in 1971.

Famous Azerbaijani composers, poets, choreographers, actors and painters are working together with the circus troupe.