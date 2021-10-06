Int'l Book Fair opens in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 7th Baku International Book Fair has opened at Expo Center.

The opening ceremony was attended by prominent public figures, representatives of science, literature, culture, art, as well as representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in the country, foreign guests.

Among the participants of the event were Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, the Culture Minister Anar Kerimov, the Education Minister Emin Amrullayev, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva, Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Ahmet Misbah Demircan and many others.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said that books have a special place in people's lives, and it is impossible to imagine civilization without books. He stressed the importance of the International Book Fair which has become a traditional event.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov stressed that the state pays great attention to the development and promotion of book reading. He noted that the book fair marks the 880th anniversary of the outstanding Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi.

Nizami's book corners will be open in the exposition hall, performances based on his works will be shown for children.

The Education Minister Emin Amrullayev spoke about the role of books and reading in the life of society. He underlined that it is very important to instill in children a love of reading books.

In their speeches, Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Ahmet Misbah Demircan and chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer Anar Rzayev stressed the importance of the book fair.

Meanwhile, the Baku International Book Fair is expected to take place every year.

Previously, it was held once every two years. From 2021, the book fair will be held annually.

The main purpose of the event is to promote reading habits, to familiarize readers with the national and foreign publications, as well as to create cooperation opportunities between national and foreign publishing houses.

The exhibition involves publishing houses, printing companies, bookstores, libraries and cultural centers from Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, France, Indonesia, Iran, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Russia and Turkey.

The exhibition will host up to 150 events in various formats.

People's writers and poets of Azerbaijan, famous young writers and popular foreign authors and actors are taking part in the book fair.

Among the guests are Chingiz Abdullayev, Sinan Yagmur, Ercan Kesal and many others.

Baku International Book Fair 2021 offers a great chance to showcase and sell printed products, negotiate and conclude contracts with local and foreign publishing houses.

A number of international companies from 12 countries, including representatives of the publishing houses, printing companies, bookstores and cultural centers are taking part in the book fair. The five-day book fair features various events for book lovers.

In 2019, Baku International Book Fair brought together 81 local and 40 foreign publishing houses, bookstores and other organizations from 22 countries.

At the same time, many book presentations and book signing sessions were organized as part of the book fair.

Baku International Book Fair 2021 will last until October 10.