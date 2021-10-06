Cultural and art figures awarded in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Cultural and art figures have been awarded with honorary titles.

The ceremony which took place at the National Art Museum was attended by the Culture Minister Anar Karimov.

In his speech, Anar Karimov pointed out that the state pays special attention to art workers. Cultural centers are being reconstructed and built in the country. Many cultural reforms are currently carried out in Azerbaijan. Anar Kerimov invited creative people to take an active part in this process.

The Culture Minister stressed that President Ilham Aliyev is successfully continuing the policy of national leader Heydar Aliyev. Azerbaijani culture is successfully promoted worldwide and takes a special place in the international arena. This became possible thanks to the outstanding activities of the head of state and the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Then the minister presented state awards and certificates to cultural and art workers: the Istiglal order to People’s Artist Khuraman Gasimova adnd Sharaf order to People's Artist Flora Karimova.

In 2020, theState Academic Russian Drama Theater celebrated its 100th anniversary. In connection with this significant event and for merits in the development of culture, honorary titles and awards were presented to People's Artist Fuad Osmanov, Honored Cultural Worker Ilham Mamedov, Honored Artist Hajar Agayeva, Maria Dubovitskaya, Oleg Amirbayov, Natavan Hajiyeva, Inna Imranova, Bella Klimasheva, Murad Mammadov, Yuri Omelchenko, Teymur Rahimov and Milana Sokolenko.

Natalia Baliyeva and Rita Amirbayova were awarded with Emek order of the third degree. The Tereggi medal was presented to Victoria Lerman, Nikolay Rudichev, Lyudmila Saprykina.

The event was hosted by the Honored Artist Elshan Jabrayilov.

Cultural and art figures expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the high assessment of their work.