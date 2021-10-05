Beauty of Absheron through eyes of photographer

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Photography House has hosted the exhibition "Monochrome: yellow to green", organized by F3.7 Association of Photographers.

Curators Sharaf Naghiyeva and Emin Mathers invites art lovers to look first at monochrome itself outside the usual black-and-white perception and see it in the color spectrum, Trend Life reported.

At the same time, the visitors can also enjoy the forests in all their beauty through two spectral colors-yellow and green.

In her remarks, director of the Icharisheher Museum Center Amina Melikova stressed the role of photographs in the study of a particular time period. She pointed out that the museums and scientists use photo archives to study the past.

Melikova emphasized that the restoration work in Icharisheher proves that.

Each work at the exposition is a fleetingness of life, where the future instantly turns into the past. And only photography can capture the present, instantly turning it into history.

Despite the fact that photography is inherent in a clear "binding" to numbers, the final result entirely depends on the photographer.

The exhibition "Monochrome: yellow to green" aroused great public interest.