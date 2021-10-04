Int'l Congress of Music and Dance opens at Baku Music Academy

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 8th International Congress of Music and Dance has opened at Baku Music Academy (BMA).

A video dedicated to the academy's 100th anniversary was shown at the opening ceremony.

In his speech, the head of the congress, professor Kurshad Gulbeyaz pointed out that the three-day symposium brought together more than 200 participants from 9 countries.

The congress will host 114 performances, 28 concerts and 3 art exhibitions, scientific conferences.

The Baku Premium Park Hotel will become a venue for scientific conferences, and concert performances will be held at the concert hall of the BMA's Opera Studio.

Speaking at the event, Kurshad Gulbeyaz, stressed the special importance of the congress which kicks off when the Baku Music Academy celebrates its 100th anniversary. She congratulated BMA's rector, People's Artist, professor Farhad Badalbayli on this significant date.

In his speech, Farhad Badalbayli spoke about the significance of the congress. He touched upon the unity of the Turkic world and its unity, friendly ties and cooperation with other countries.

BMA's rector praised Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Among the guests of the event were well-known representatives of culture and science, including Vice-rector for Science at the National Conservatory, professor Lala Huseynova, acting Rector of the Baku Choreographic Academy Naila Mammadzade, Rector of Mugla University Sitki Kochman, professor, Dr. Husein Chichek, Rector of Sakarya University Fatih Savashan, President of the Kyrgyz Traditional Music Fund Adelya Karmaliyeva, Rector of Antalya University of Culture and Education, professor Kamila Perchin Akgul, People's Artist of Azerbaijan dancer and choreographer Roza Jalilova, who expressed their gratitude for holding the congress and wished success to the participants.

Congress participants from other countries who were unable to come to Baku expressed their congratulations and heartfelt words virtually.

The opening ceremony was followed by the performance of the vocalists, including the BMA senior teacher, Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov and Tofig Zeynalov.

The vocalists were accompanied by laureate of international competitions, talented pianist Nargiz Kangarli.

Together they performed Muslim Magomayev's song "Azerbaijan" and Farhad Badalbayli's "Ave Maria" and Jovdet Hajiyev's "Ballad".

