National films to be screened at Tashkent Int'l Film Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Days of Azerbaijani Cinema are being held within the 13th Tashkent International Film Festival "Pearl of the Silk Road".

The Azerbaijani delegation at the festival is represented by the head of the Culture Ministry's Cinematography Department, film director Rufat Hasanov, director of Baku Media Center, film director Orman Aliyev, director of the Azerbaijanfilm Studio, film director Fariz Ahmadov, film director, People's Artist Vagif Mustafayev and others.

The Days of Azerbaijani Cinema will feature eight films, including Ismayil Safarali's "Fisherman's Daughter", Rufat Hasanov's "Inner City", Ali Sattar Guliyev's "Olympia", Ksenia Lagutina's "Farida", Orman Aliyev's "We", Fariz Ahmadov's "The Last One", Murad Huseynov's "Time of Wild Cranes" and the film "Two Roads" directed by Murad Huseynov and Saddam Mehdiyev.

Tashkent International Film Festival "Pearl of the Silk Road", also known as the International Film Festival of Asia, Africa and Latin America, kicks off in several cities of Uzbekistan.

The Pearl of the Silk Road is an innovative platform for the exchange of experience with international colleagues and a grandiose movie marathon that promises to be the cultural breakthrough of the year.

Tashkent International Film Festival "Pearl of the Silk Road" is being held under the slogan "For Peace, Enlightenment and Progress. The film festival will run until October 3.