Classic music sounds at National Art Museum

By Laman Ismayilova

The National Art Museum has hosted a classical music concert as part of the 13th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

People's Artist Ulviya Hajibayova and laureate of international competitions, talented pianists Maryam Yusifova, Saida Taghizadeh and many others took part in the concert.

The musicians performed music pieces of Johann Bach, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Frederic Chopin, Jean-Philippe Rameau, Gara Garayev, Arif Melikov, Ismail Hajibayov, Faraj Garayev and Frangiz Alizade.

The musicians captivated the listeners with their virtuosity. The applause was deep and long after each performance.

The Day of National Music is celebrated in Azerbaijan on September 18 and timed to the birthday of the great national composer, founder of the Azerbaijan national opera Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The tradition of celebrating the composer's birthday as a holiday was laid by eminent conductor Niyazi, who used to celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's death. This tradition continues till nowadays.

Numerous cultural events, including gala concerts and festivals, are being held across the country including the international music festival named after the composer.

The 13th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival was held in Shusha, Baku, Ganja and Aghdam.

The festival brought together talented musicians from Azerbaijan, the U.S. and Poland.

Photo and video credits: Kamran Baghirov







