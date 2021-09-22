First performance staged in country since start of pandemic

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater has presented the first theatrical performance since the begging of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Opera and Ballet Theater staged "Leyli and Majnun" opera as part of the 13th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

"Leyli and Majnun" is an opera in four acts by Uzeyir Hajibayli, to an Azerbaijani libretto written by the composer and his brother Jeyhun Hajibayov. The opera was first performed in Baku in 1908.

The opera laid the foundation of the new genre in the musical culture of the world, which synthesizes oriental and European music styles.

The opera's main parts were performed by the laureate of the republican mugham competitions Ravana Amiraslanli (Leyli) and the Honored Artist Elnur Zeynalov (Majnun). They shared the same state with the Honored Artists Tayyar Bayramov (Majnun's father) and Jahangir Gurbanov (Nofal).

The opera was conducted by Honored Art Worker, Presidential Award winner Sevil Hajiyeva.

The Day of National Music is celebrated in Azerbaijan on September 18 and timed to the birthday of the great national composer, founder of the Azerbaijan national opera Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The tradition of celebrating the composer's birthday as a holiday was laid by eminent conductor Niyazi, who used to celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's death. This tradition continues till nowadays.

Numerous cultural events, including gala concerts and festivals, are being held across the country including the international music festival named after the composer.

The 13th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival kicked off in Shusha, Baku, Ganja and Aghdam.

The festival gathers talented musicians from Azerbaijan, the U.S. and Poland.

The 13th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival will last until September 24.