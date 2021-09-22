Ilham Nazarov to perform at State Philarmonic Hall

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Philarmonic Hall will host a concert for young talents as part of the 13th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival on September 23.

The concert titled "Youth echoes of the Uzeyir art" will take place at Chamber Music Hall, bringing together Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov and his students Subkhan Rustamov, Gunel Binnetli, Adelin Ozturk, Tofig Zeynalov, Kanan Rahmanzade and concertmaster Ilaha Ismayilova.

The evening will feature music pieces by Muslim Magomaye, Alessandro Stradell, Christoph Willibald von Gluck, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Franz Schubert, Johannes Brahms and others.

Vaccine passports and special invitation will be needed for entry to the concert.

Ilham Nazarov is the only countertenor in Azerbaijan and the only singer in Azerbaijan having two voices at once - countertenor and baritone.

As a baritone, he performed at the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater playing the part of Nofel (Leila and Majnun), Silvio (Pagliacci), etc.

In 2017, he took part in the 5th International Professional Competition of Young Opera Singers "The Great Opera" in Russia.

The opera singer graduated from the Baku Musical Academy. He completed a three-year internship at the Italian Academia D'Arte Lirica - first as a baritone, and then as a countertenor.

He became the first Azerbaijani vocalist who performed at the Roman Opera House.

In 2020, Ilham Nazarov released a new album "Inspiration" that featured Franz Schubert's "Swan Song" song cycle for voice and piano.

The music album was recorded at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall and Namiq Zeynalov Record Studio.

During album recording, Ilham Nazarov was accompanied by a talented pianist, doctoral student of the Baku Musical Academy Gunel Bekirli.

Ilham Nazarov is the first countertenor in the world to perform a series of works by Franz Schubert.