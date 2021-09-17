Birthday of Polish writer celebrated in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"The world needs to be changed, otherwise it will start to change us in an uncontrolled way..."

Stanislav Lem

Maksud Ibrahimbekov Center has solemnly marked the 100th anniversary of the Polish philosopher, futurologist and science fiction writer Stanislav Lem.

The event was organized by the Maksud Ibrahimbekov Center, the International Scientific Polish Center, the Polish Embassy in Azerbaijan and NG Creators Club, Trend Life reported.

Many public and cultural figures attended the event, including the director of the Maksud Ibrahimbekov Center Anna Ibrahimbekova, Cultural Counselor of the Polish Embassy Bartosz Musdjialovich, representative of the Science National Academy, Director of the International Polish Science Center Gular Abdullayeva, member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, science fiction writer Alexander Khakimov, member of the AzerbaijanUnion of Photographers, art director Rustam Huseynov, representative of Azerkosmos OJSC Sona Guliyeva, director of NG Creators Club Natig Aliyev and others.

The host of the evening was the Head of the information department, Senior lecturer of the Department of Music Theory of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Doctor of Philosophy in art history Alyona Inyakina.

During the evening, the participants watched a video presentation "Polish architects in the city of Baku" , in which the main leitmotif was the theme "Adventures of the character of Stanislav Lem's works - Iyon Tikhy among the buildings of Polish architects in Baku". Space images for the video presentation were provided by Azerkosmos.

A unique photo session of Anna Ibragimbekova, shot on the Caspian coast, as well as by the projects "The Worlds of Stanislaw Lem in Displaying Space" and "The Significance of Music in the Works of Science Fiction Writer Stanislaw Lem" aroused great interest among the guests.

The evening was followed by the a concert of Honored artist Elnara Keberlinskaya and a young talented pianist Firuza Beglyarova, who performed music pieces of the Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

Stanislaw Herman was a Polish writer of science fiction and essays on various subjects, including philosophy, futurology, and literary criticism.

His books have been translated into more than 40 languages, with a total circulation of over 30 million copies.

In his works, Stanislav Lem explored philosophical themes through speculations on technology, the nature of intelligence, the impossibility of communication with and understanding of alien intelligence, despair about human limitations, and humanity's place in the Universe. His essays and philosophical books cover these and many other topics.

Stanislav Lem is the author of fundamental philosophical work "The Sum of Technology", one of his first collections of philosophical essays.

One of his main works - "Solaris", describes relationship of people of the future with intelligent Ocean of the planet Solaris.

Around forty films have been filmed and performances have been staged based on the works of Stanislaw Lem.