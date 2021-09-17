Caspian Symphony Orchestra thrills audience in Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World opera stars have shared the same stage at International Festival OperaFirst.

The large-scale event brought together talented musicians from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, France, Great Britain and other countries.

The festival opened with the performance of the Caspian Symphony Orchestra formed by the Music Entertainment Cultural Foundation.

Over 60 virtuosos joined the ensemble, including national Teymur Usubov. He is a first violin in the Russian Bolshoi Theater.

The Caspian Symphony Orchestra also includes the clarinetist of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra Mammad Rajabli and the young cellist, student of the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory Rusal Huseynzade.

The gala concert took place on the Cathedral Square of the Astrakhan Kremlin.

Opera stars from Azerbaijan, Russian Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkmenistan, France, Great Britain and Germany pleased the audience with beautiful chamber and symphonic works.

Moreover, a concert dedicated to the chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist Frangiz Alizadeh was held as part of the festival.

The opera star Elizabeth Vidal and the Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra performed at the concert that featured the composer`s work "Metamorphoses".

Frangiz Alizadeh is best known for her works which combine the musical tradition of the Azerbaijani mugham and the 20th century Western composition techniques, especially those of Arnold Schonberg and Gara Garayev.

Her works have been performed at festivals in Stockholm, Warsaw, London, Heidelberg, Amsterdam, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Frankfurt, Berlin, Zurich, Bonn and Cologne.

Alizadeh also enjoys long productive cooperation with Kronos, which has presented her works, including Mugamsayagy, Absheron, and Oasis since 1993.

In 2016, "Dance", an academic work by a prominent composer was performed as part of Kronos Quartet's tour.

In 2017, Azerbaijan's State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater marked the 70th anniversary of Frangiz Alizadeh. Many art and public figures, as well as her admirers attended the event.



