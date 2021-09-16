Works of national artists showcased in Venice

By Azernews





Togrul Narimanbayov's Association has showcased art works of national artists in Venice.

A video installation featured colorful paintings, photography, sculptures, graphics, ceramics made by talented artists Rena Amrakhova, Fidan Kim, Roya Hasanova, Sahib Asadli, Leylifar Museyibova, Gunay Baylarova, Leyla Aliyeva, Nihad Aliyev, Asmar Narimanbekova, Fatima Imanova, Susan Isayeva and Melissa Guliatova (Azerbaijan), Maskaev Igor Gushchin Olga Buglanova (Kazakhstan), Kamran Muzaffer Genjer (Turkey), Tamar Mindiashvili-Adamia (Georgia).

The event took place at the Ex Chiesa di Santa Chiara, one of the most ancient structures on the Island of Murano. Their masterpieces aroused great interest among art lovers.

Founded in 2017, the association aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

Headed by the artist's daughter Asmar Narimanbayova, the Association is actively involved in the promotion of young talents from around the world. It successfully cooperates with leading world organizations.

Earlier, Togrul Narimanbayov's Association has displayed art works by young artists in Paris.

Azerbaijan was represented at the exhibition by Sevil Sadigova, Amina Hajili, Nurgul Aliyeva, Magamed Amrakhli, Zahra Ildirimzade, Zahra Mammadzade, Emilia Iskender, Leyla Babayeva, Narmina Gurbanzade, Nurjan Gurbanzade, Zeynab Mammadli, Nezrin Rzayeva, Mellissa Guliyev, Omar Aliyeva and Magomed Aliyev.