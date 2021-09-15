Carpet Museum represented at int'l congress in Uzbekistan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Chairman of the ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee Shirin Melikova has taken part in the 5th International Congress "Cultural heritage of Uzbekistan - the foundation of a new Renaissance.

The international congress was held in Tashkent as part of the Week of Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan. More than 350 representatives from 46 countries took part in the event. Among them were scientists, philosophers, historians, orientalists, linguists, art historians, anthropologists, specialists in manuscripts and miniatures.

Speaking at the event, Shirin Melikova stressed that Uzbekistan not only preserves and develops its ancient cultural traditions, but also pays great attention to their study, promotion and integration into the modern cultural space.

Shirin Melikova spoke on the topic "The experience of the National Museum in the preservation and popularization of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan."

She informed the participants of the event about the museum's collection, work aimed at enriching it, the activities of the traditional technologies department, inclusive programs, etc.

Next, 50 illustrated book-albums from the series "Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan in the World Collections" were presented as part of the event.

For active participation in the work of the congress, Shirin Melikova was awarded a gift certificate for books.

Meanwhile, the Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chelebi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.