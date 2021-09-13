Baku Jazz Festival 2021 kicks off in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku's most anticipated jazz festival is back with an incredibly rich program.

The music festival has a lineup of some of the internationally acclaimed musicians from Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Turkey, Russia, Israel and Luxembourg.

Fetiblue Band, Dock in Absolute, Rain Sultanov, Sinem Islamoglu, Isfar Sarabski Trio, Nijat Aslanov Group, delighted jazz lovers on September 10-12.

Moreover, "I am Jazzman" gala concert was held as part of the event. The contest "I Am Jazzman" is open for 14-30 years old musicians.

The project aims to reveal young talents among beginner musicians who love jazz music.The competition serves as a great platform for future professional jazz music.

For more than 15 years, the Baku Jazz Festival has become an essential part of the country's musical life.

The musical event is organized by acclaimed saxophonist Rain Sultanov to showcase Azerbaijan's long-running attachment to jazz.

The first ever Baku Jazz Festival was held in 2005 since then it has grown to be widely recognized as one of the country's leading festivals.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisements are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

