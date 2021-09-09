Islamic heritage. Taza Pir Mosque

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry has released a video dedicated to Taza Pir Mosque as part of the project "Let's know our Islamic heritage".

The Taza Pir Mosque is considered the religious center not only of Azerbaijan, but of the entire Caucasus. The Office of Muslims of the Caucasus is located here.

The history of the sanctuary dates back to the 14th-15th centuries, when it existed as a tomb belonged to Abu Seyid Abdulla, known as a scholar and Islamic saint.

The mosque was built on the tomb at the initiative of the Azerbaijani philanthropist Nabat Khanum Ashurbeyova in 1905-1915.

Architect Zivar bey Ahmedbayov designed the interior of the mosque in accordance with architectural examples of the Muslim East.

During the USSR period, religious sites were transformed into other institutions.

In 1934, the Taza Pir Mosque was used as a tea factory, summer cinema, warehouse, etc. Later, the Spiritual Administration of the Transcaucasia Muslims was restored, and the mosque continued to function as before.

In 2005, by order of President Ilham Aliyev, a project was prepared for the restoration of the mosque and the reconstruction of the adjacent territory.

In 2009, after major reconstruction and large-scale construction work, the Taza Pir Mosque was put into operation.

Notably, the Culture Ministry has previously released videos about Juma Mosque in Baku as part of the project "Let's know our Islamic heritage".

The mosque was built in the 15th century on the site of an ancient fire temple. A magnificent minaret was constructed at the northern wall of the mosque.

There are traces of a Zoroastrian temple at the site. Some scientists believe that the Juma Mosque was built on the remains of a temple of fire-worshippers.

Moreover, the Culture Ministry has also launched the "Know your Christian heritage" project, covering the history of state-protected churches and other temples in Azerbaijan.

The videos dedicated to the Albanian church in Sheki's Kish village, the Alban-Udi Chotari church in Gabala's Nij village, the 19th Kurmyuk temple in Gakh region, the Albanian church (Three Saints Church) and German Lutheran Church in Sheki, Orthodox church in Ganja as well as the Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku were also released as part of the project.



