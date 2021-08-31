Proud to attend Vagif's mausoleum opening in Shusha - Azerbaijani People's Writer

By Trend

Participation in opening the Mausoleum of Vagif [famous Azerbaijani poet of the 18th century] in Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war in 2020] is pride, Azerbaijani People's Writer Elchin said in an interview to journalists within the Days of Vagif Poetry in the city, Trend reports.

"I was present at the opening of Molla Panah Vagif Mausoleum [old mausoleum before its restoration] 39 years ago. The weather that day was snowy. Nevertheless, well-known Azerbaijani poets, writers, including representatives of the older generation, Suleyman Rustam, Mehdi Huseyn, and others, came to the city of Shusha despite the blizzard," Elchin said.

"The complex of the Molla Panakh Vagif Museum-Mausoleum has opened after repair-restoration and reconstruction work. Today we are holding a poetry holiday here again,” he noted.

“Now we celebrate it on a sunny day and this is symbolic. Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation, Karabakh, Shusha is free. The traditions of the city of Shusha live to this day, and thanks to the principled political will of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, we were lucky to see this day," added the people’s writer.