People's writer Anar happy to see today's cultural events in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city

By Trend

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers Union, People's writer Anar is happy to see today's events in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend reports.

"We are experiencing great joy today," Anar told reporters within the Vagif Poetry Days held in Shusha city. "The day we have been waiting for has come. Shusha has been liberated. Now Vagif's soul is also free. I am happy to witness these events and I am grateful for this."

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation organized the Vagif Poetry Days again in the hometown of great poet Molla Panah Vagif for the first time after the Armenian occupation of Shusha city.

The bust of Molla Panah Vagif was unveiled on August 29. The complex of the museum-mausoleum of the genius Azerbaijani poet also opened after the restoration.