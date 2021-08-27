Polad Bulbuloglu invited to gala concert in Bishkek

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The CIS Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform at the concert timed to the 30th anniversary of the Kyrgystan Independence Day.

The orchestra includes young talents from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia and other countries, who will delight the audience with the works of the world-famous composers.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia, prominent singer Polad Bulbuloglu has been inivted to the concert as the Chairman of the Interstate Fund Board for Humanitarian Cooperation of CIS Member States (IFESCCO).

The Intergovernmental Foundation for Educational, Scientific and Cultural Cooperation of the CIS (IFESCCO) was created under an agreement signed at a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of the CIS on May 25, 2006 in Dushanbe. The agreement was signed by seven CIS states: the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan. In 2008 the Republic of Azerbaijan also signed the agreement thereby joining IFESCCO.

IFESCCO’s mission is to contribute to the further development of humanitarian cooperation and intercultural communication in the Commonwealth of Independent States in the area of education, science, culture, mass communications, information, archives, sport, tourism and youth matters.

It is operating in close cooperation with the Council for Humanitarian Cooperation of the Member States of the CIS (the “Council for Humanitarian Cooperation”) whose aims are to improve and further develop humanitarian cooperation mechanisms, to ensure conditions for the realization of the abilities and talents of every person irrespective of where that person resides within the CIS based on the process of mutual enrichment with national cultures and based on the accumulated scientific and education potential of the CIS member states. The highest management body of IFESCCO is its Management Board.

The creation of a youth symphony orchestra is one of the iconic projects of the IFES. The orchestra was first assembled in 2007. It traditionally includes young musicians from the Commonwealth countries, laureates and winners of prestigious music competitions.