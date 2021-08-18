Culture Ministry announces winners of essay contest

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has announced the winner of the essay contest dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi.

Nargiz Hashimova and her story "Love of the Martyr and Kharibulbul" was chosen as the winner of the competition timed to the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" announced in Azerbaijan this year.

Aisha Safarova and her story "Bahram Shah looks at the portraits of seven beauties" took the second place, while Omar Mammadzadeh ranked third for the story "Memory of Nakam love".

The awarding ceremony will be held in September.

Nizami Ganjavi started his creative activity with lyrical poems- gasidas, gazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages.

The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history.

The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.



