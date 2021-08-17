ANIMAFILM 2021 reveals its program

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Do you miss the festivals and movies you were watching before the pandemic? Then we have good news for you!

ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival is returning for another year. The festival will be organized offline on September 3-7.

The festival's fourth edition promises even more rich and interesting program.

Dozens of foreign and local animated films for kids and adults are part of the five-day festival. The theme of this year’s festival is "DISABILITY".

What’s included in the program?

You are going to witness a rich competition program. Participants from 40 different countries with 134 films and screenplays will compete for 12 local and international categories.

The festival also offers a rich non-competition and professional programs this year. Polish, Uzbek, French films, workshops for animation professionals, and a whole lot more!

Important Notes:

· Entrance to the festival events is paid. You can purchase the tickets here: LINK.

· Proceeds made from ticket sales will be used for the needs of children with disabilities.

· Places are limited! We recommend you to get your tickets as early as possible.

· We also encourage you to join the Festival’s Facebook Event.

· Festival will provide transportation for people with disabilities to attend the screenings. Pre-registration is required: LINK.

· The festival will be organised according to the official COVID-19 measurements of Azerbaijani government.

Language of the event:

· All of the competing films will be shown in their original language with English subtitles. Certain foreign films will also have Azerbaijani subtitles.

· Opening and closing ceremonies will have simultaneous Azerbaijani, English and sign language interpretations.

Festival will take place in two venues:

· AUF – The Azerbaijan Union of Film-makers. Address: Hasan Seyidbayli 18

· Salaam Cinema. Address: Suleyman Rustam 10

The organizer of the festival, PERI FILM LLC, would like to thank all the partners and friends who supported the IANIMAFILM Festival, especially the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Union of Film-makers, Creative Azerbaijan Portal, Embassy of France in Azerbaijan, French Institute in Azerbaijan, Annecy International Animated Film Festival, Salaam Cinema, Hadigro company and Ritual Mobil Theater Labaratory platform.