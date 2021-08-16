Young singer wins prize at vocal contest in Kazakhstan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's young singer Iskandar Hasanzade has won the third place at Baqytty Bala-2021 International Kids Vocal Contest in Kazakhstan.

Moreover, Kazakh composer and producer Ulykpan Zholdasov also wrote a song for the young talent.

Speaking about the song contest, Iskandar Hasanzade said that he is proud to represent Azerbaijan at the competition.

Baqytty Bala is an annual kids vocal competition that brings together young talents from all over the world. The competition is open for 10-15 years old singers.

The competition is curated by the famous Kazakh singer, composer Dimash Kudaibergen.

In 2021, applications were received from 12 countries around the world. About 20 young vocalists from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Poland and Greece passed to the final.

Iskandar Hasanzade has been engaged in vocal since childhood. At the age of 6, he entered Baku Children's Music School No. 35.

The young singer has successfully performed at over 15 music competitions.

Iskandar Hasanzade is a laureate of the international festival Riga Simphony 2019, the Elena Obraztsova International Competition for Young Opera Vocalists, the finalist of the music competition "Children's New Wave-2019", "Slavianski Bazaar-Children 2019" and so on.