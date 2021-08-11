Opera stars dazzle at Ljubljana Festival

By Laman Ismayilova

Opera stars Yusif Eyvazov and Anna Netrebko have mesmerized spectators at Ljubljana Festival.

The Summer Festival of Ljubljana is a sequence of events opened to the public for free. The festival’s events take place, yearly, from mid June to mid September. The churches buildings, the patios and the squares in the center of the ancient city are the stages and decoration for the classic musical concerts played every evening.

At the festival, Eyvazov and Netrebko performed works by Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, Ruggiero Leoncavallo, Umberto Giordano and other composers.

During their performance, the opera singers thrilled the audience with a slow dance, who gave them a round of applause.

Known for his beautiful voice, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".