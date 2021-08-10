Young flutist gives charity concert in Paris

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's young flutist Agharahim Guliyev has performed in the Church of Saint-Merri in Paris.

He was accompanied by Eduardo Rosa (flute) and Julian Miles (piano). The charity concert was attended by over 150 people.

The musicians thrilled the audience with the works by Jean-Michel Damase, Friedrich Kuhlau, Franz Doppler, Camille Saint-Saens and others.

Earlier, Agharahim Guliyev has paid tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs.

The flutist performed music composition "Le Retour" in honor of Azerbaijani people, who lost their lives as a result of Armenian aggression.

The filming of the video took place near the Eiffel Tower and in the cultural center of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France.

Agharahim Guliyev was born in Baku into a family of musicians.

Since childhood, Guliyev showed brilliant musical abilities. Six months after he began to study music, he won Discovery of the Year Award.

In 2012, he received the Grand Prix at the first international competition for young musicians from Islamic countries.

Following the results of the competition, the flutist entered the Yuri Bashmet Music Academy in Samara (Russia).

In 2013, Guliyev won first place in the Estonian international competition "Baltic Stars". In subsequent years, the musician won the Grand Prix of the international competition "Stars of the Future" in Georgia.

He has performed in many prestigious concert halls such as the UNESCO headquarters, Hall Corteau, Notre Dame de Blanc Manteau church, Saint-Estache church in Paris, Kremlin Concert Hall (Moscow).

Since 2018, Agharahim Guliyev has been continuing his studies at the French Conservatory Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris, in the class of the famous flutist Patricia Nagle. In the same year, he received first prize at the international Clés d'Or competition in Paris.

In 2021, the musician entered the Paris Regional Conservatory.