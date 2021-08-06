Opera stars perform in Italy

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Opera stars Yusif Eyvazov and Anna Netrebko have performed at the concert in Italy.

The opera singers thrilled the audience at the concert of the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

After the concert, Yusif Eyvazov and Anna Netrebko shared their thoughts about the grand event held at the Villa Bocelli in Forte dei Marmi.

The opera singers expressed their gratitude to the Italian tenor for the invitation to perform at the concert.

Known for his beautiful voice, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini’s "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko's on the cross-over album "Romanza".

In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan.

Anna Netrebko is one of the prominent opera singers of Russia in the 21st century.

She has been identified by the journal Musical America as "a genuine superstar for the 21st century" and was named 'Musician of the Year' in 2008.

The Russian operatic soprano was awarded the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Time magazine placed her on its Time 100 list in 2007.

Netrebko was named the best singer in 2017 at the International Opera Awards in London. In July 2017, Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko took the lead in the list of Russian top-earning musicians, according to Forbes Magazine.



