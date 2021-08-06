Teachers of Baku Music Academy shine in Gabala

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Another concert has been solemnly held as part of the 12th Gabala Music Festival.

Famous pianists Murad Adigozalzade, Ulviya Hajibeyova, Elnara Dadashova, Honored Art Worker Jeyhun Allahverdiyev, laureate of the international competitions Narmin Najafli, vocalists Evez Abdulla, Honored Artist Farida Mammadova pleased music lovers with music composed by Gara Garayev, Ismail Hajibeyov, Farhad Badalbeyli, Jeyhun Allahverdiyev, Elnara Dadasheva and many others.

The audience enthusiastically greeted the gala concert timed to the 100th anniversary of the Baku Music Academy.

Gabala International Music Festival is an annual open-air festival of classical music held every summer since 2009 in Gabala.

Talented musicians from all over the world, world-known symphonic and philharmonic orchestras take part in the festival.

The festival initially positioned itself as a classical music festival. However, the festival's repertoire has eventually expanded. Now you can hear music of different genres, including jazz and mugham.

Photo credits: Kamran Baghirov