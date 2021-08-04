Carpet Museum represented at int'l festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum has been successfully represented at the 4th Divi Juliji International Art Festival in Latvia on July 30-31.

The festival was dedicated to the memory of two famous artists born in this city - Julius Straume and Julius Madernieks.?

The museum's director, Chairman of the ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee Shirin Melikova addressed the event.

She delivered the lecture "Azerbaijani Carpet Culture: Tradition and Modernity" and informed the participants about? the main directions of the carpet weaving development in Azerbaijan. Shirin Melikova also paid special attention to the protection of carpet weaving traditions and their interpretation in the works of the modern artists.?

The conference welcomed experts from Latvia, Turkey, Denmark, and Iran, who made presentations on various topics.

The Carpet Museum publications were presented? in the Gulbene Municipality History and Art Museum.

Earlier, Shirin Melikova took part in the 21st conference of the World Association of Turkmen Carpet Connoisseurs and the international conference "Turkmen Carpet is an example of beauty". She made a presentation at the event on the theme "The beauty of Karabakh carpets".

The museum's director informed the conference participants about Azerbaijani carpet weaving art, including Karabakh carpets, massively exported to Europe in the 15th-16th centuries, and now adorning world-famous museums and private collections.

She also provided insight into the semantic meaning of carpet symbols and ornaments, the work done within the framework of the State Program for the Preservation and Development of Carpet Art in Azerbaijan for 2018-2022 and much more.

She also spoke about Azerbaijani carpets returned back with the support of the country's leadership and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

She stressed that one of the most valuable exhibits in the collection of the National Carpet Museum is the 17th century Karabakh carpet "Khatai", donated to the museum by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chelebi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

The Kazan Kremlin Historic-Architectural and Art Museum-Reserve has recently displayed majestic Azerbaijani carpets stored at the Carpet Museum.

The large-scale exposition "Carpet Art. Evolution of Meanings?" showcases modern rugs as well as traditional masterpieces of carpet weaving art of the 19th and 20th centuries woven across Azerbaijan. Every single one of these carpets embodies a particular regional tradition based on their ornamental features, colors, and technical solutions.?

The art lovers also have a great chance to author works by Chingiz Babayev, who presents traditional carpet weaving art in a completely new way.

The exhibition allows art lovers to trace the history of Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art and analyze the role of decorative and applied art in modern times.

Another part of the exhibition presents a documentary film, where CHINGIZ shares the secrets of the creative process and speaks about the philosophy of the traditional carpet and its contemporary perception.?