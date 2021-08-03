Best movie soundtracks sound in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Another musical evening has been held near Art Tower Gallery in Icherisheher as part of the Simurg Music Festival.

Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade, laureates of international competitions Maryam Yusifova, Kamilla Sadirkhanova, Nazrin Aslanli, Yulia Motorina, Elmina Hasanova, Saida Taghizade and Lumineux ensemble performed soundtracks of famous films like "Takhmina", "Once Upon a Time in America", "Toy", "Runaways", "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and others.

Next, Emil Gozalov and Lala Gozalova stunned the audience with fierce tango. During their performance, shots from the film "Scent of a Woman" were shown on the screen.

Notably, Simurg Music Festival 2021 aims at identifying all creative abilities of young people. The festival is headed by talented pianist Saida Tagizade.

The previous festival was held only among pianists. This year, the festival's program is more diverse and spectacular as it brings together not only pianists but also musicians and even vocalists.

Simurg Music Festival 2021 has opened with a marvelous open-air concert held in Icherisheher, next to Art Tower Gallery.

The festival is supported by the Ministries of Education and Culture, Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Baku City Main Cultural Department, Baku Media Center, Arts Council Azerbaijan, Pasha Holding and Aqua Vita.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az,Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.