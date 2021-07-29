Watercolor art highlighted in Baku

By Azernews

Khatai Arts Center has hosted a roundtable as part of the project "Harmony of Water and Color".

The project is co-organized by Khatai Arts Center, Azerbaijani representation of the International Watercolor Society (IWS Azerbaijan) with the support of the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Artists' Union and the State Art Gallery.

President of IWS Globe Atanur Dogan (Turkey), director of the Khatai Arts Center Zakhid Avazov, IWS Azerbaijan chairman Hasay Mirzoyev, his deputy Sabina Iskandarova, Honored Art Worker Ziyadkhan Aliyev, art critic Anar Iskandarov, artists Jalal Aghayev, Abdulami Aliyev, Intigam Jafarov, Parviz Aliyev and Rafael Aliyev joined the discussions in video format, Trend Life reported.

The virtual meeting covered an exhibition of young artists previously held at Khatai Arts Center. More than 100 artists applied to participate in the project.

The Art Council of IWS Azerbaijan selected only 100 works by 52 artists. In their art works, young artists brilliantly combined various art techniques.

The meeting also discussed the further development and promotion of watercolor art, holding of master classes, webinars and other issues.

Watercolor is a type of fine art that combines the properties of painting and graphics. This technique originated in ancient China with the invention of paper. Classical European watercolors appeared in the 15th-16th centuries, and flourished in England at the turn of the 18th-19th centuries.

Today it is a very popular and relevant drawing technique; many eminent painters are passionate about it.

There are many well-known techniques for working with watercolors, and new effects and techniques are constantly emerging.

Colorful works of young talents aroused great interest among viewers.

Founded in 2012, the International Watercolor Society has successfully integrated more than 100 branches worldwide.

Through its activities centered on watercolor promotion, the society aims to promote brotherhood and peace. It also focuses on helping IWS branches develop affordable strategies for promoting art and watercolor in their own countries.